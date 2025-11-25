The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived at the Government House in Minna, Niger State, ahead of a high-level security meeting with the state governor, Umaru Bago. The meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance security operations across the state and address ongoing...

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived at the Government House in Minna, Niger State, ahead of a high-level security meeting with the state governor, Umaru Bago.

The meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance security operations across the state and address ongoing safety concerns affecting residents.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was earlier in Kebbi State this morning, following visits from Federal Government officials who have been visiting the state following the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls.

His visit comes shortly after the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, all came to Kebbi to show support and reassure Governor Nasir Idris that the rescue of the girls remains a national priority.

The IGP met with Governor Idris , as his visit is seen as another boost to the ongoing rescue efforts, as security agencies continue to work round the clock to bring the girls back safely.