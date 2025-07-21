Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun is meeting with the protesting retired police officers at the peacekeeping hall behind the force headquarters Abuja....

Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun is meeting with the protesting retired police officers at the peacekeeping hall behind the force headquarters Abuja.

The retirees remain resolute in their demand for better pensions and the withdrawal of the police from the contributory pensions scheme to a Defined Benefit Scheme.

They want the IGP to convey their demands to the president and the national assembly for immediate action reminding him that he’ll retire soon…

Responding IGP Kayode Egbetokun assures the protesters that their demand have been tabled before the presient and something is being done to address the issues.