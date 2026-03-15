The Chief Executive Officer of Western Eagle Security Ltd, Busayo Mogaji, has lauded the significant operational strides recorded during the first administrative month of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu. The expert expressed that the impressive operational strides recorded under the current police leadership have further reinforced the need for…...

The Chief Executive Officer of Western Eagle Security Ltd, Busayo Mogaji, has lauded the significant operational strides recorded during the first administrative month of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu.

The expert expressed that the impressive operational strides recorded under the current police leadership have further reinforced the need for stability and continuity in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News, the security expert described IGP Disu as a tested and trusted tactical officer whose professional record and field experience position him as a capable leader in the ongoing fight against crime and insecurity in Nigeria.

Mogaji explained that the recent operational achievements by IGP Disu, particularly in Kwara State, have once again drawn attention to his tactical leadership and commitment to confronting criminal elements across the country.

According to a renowned security expert, the IGP, during the security engagement, demonstrated decisive leadership through a series of strategic actions aimed at strengthening security architecture and restoring public confidence.

He argued that among the notable steps taken were leading security clearance operations targeting bandit hideouts and criminal enclaves, conducting operational inspections and strategy reviews at the Kwara State Police Command, which declared a firm commitment to reclaim communities from bandits and kidnappers threatening residents, among others.

Mogaji further addressed the ongoing public discourse challenging the tenure of the IGP, explaining that the July 2024 amendment to the Police Act 2020 by the National Assembly clearly provides that an Inspector-General of Police is entitled to serve the full tenure stated in the appointment letter, even if the statutory retirement age of 60 is attained within that period.

The security expert explained that past IGPs were unable to complete a full four-year tenure, largely due to retirement age limitations and the absence of clear statutory provisions guaranteeing the term of office.

He further noted that the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was also legally appointed to serve a four-year tenure under the same statutory framework but chose to retire earlier than expected due to family reasons, a decision which did not in any way affect the legality of the tenure provision itself.

The statement reads, “He further highlighted that the formal swearing-in of the current Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks a historic turning point in the administration of policing in Nigeria, noting that no previous Inspector-General of Police had been formally sworn into office prior to assumption of duty.

“According to him, the oath of office administered by the President is the first ever and not only symbolises institutional reform but also reinforces the legal and constitutional validity of the four-year tenure now attached to the office of the Inspector-General of Police.”

The security expert also referenced past legal controversies surrounding the tenure of former Inspectors-General, including litigation initiated by legal practitioner Maxwell Opara, which challenged the continued stay in office of former IGP Mohammed Adamu after retirement from service.

The statement added, “Similarly, in a judicial pronouncement delivered in Suit No. FHC/AKW/CS/58/2023, filed by Okechukwu Nwafor, the court held that only an officer within the prescribed rank and with not less than four years remaining in service could validly be appointed Inspector-General of Police, a matter that previously generated debate during the tenure of former IGP Usman Alkali Baba.”

Mogaji stated that the recent legislative clarification, combined with the formal swearing-in of the present IGP, has effectively resolved those ambiguities, ensuring that the tenure of IGP Tunji Disu is firmly anchored in law and due process.

He urged the public to focus on the ongoing reforms and operational gains within the Nigeria Police Force, emphasising that sustained leadership stability will further enhance the capacity of the Force to tackle crime and strengthen national security.