The Nigerian Police Force has commended the conduct of its officers and men and other security agencies during the just concluded Kaura Namoda South Constituency rerun election in Zamfara State.

The AIG in charge of the election Mohammed Gumel described the exercise as the most peaceful in recent times

Addressing the troops at the Headquarters of the Zamfara state Police command, AIG Gumel notes that the officers conducted the themselves in a professional manner and according to the ethics of the job

” I wish to commend you for conducting yourselves professional and according to the ethics of our job” AIG Gumel Said.

” The IGP cannot thank you enough for the act of professionalism ”

” The rerun election in Kaura Namoda South constituency has again proven that we are men of integrity as no police officer was seen engaging in any election duty aside keeping watch to ensure a smooth and hitch free exercise” He added

” I wish to appeal to you to maintain this tempo even in future election’s and other engagements ”

The very Senior police officer further thanked the electorates and political party officials for the support giving to the police to deliver on its mandate

The police further said there was no record of violence or attempt during and after the election

He adds that no one was arrested from members of the public for political thuggery or election manipulation

‘ I am using this opportunity to also thank members of the host communities where election tool place for their maturity and understanding ”

” There cooperation we received from the locals was highly commendable and has gingered us to do more” The AIG added.

The Assistant Inspection General of also warn the troops against reckless driving and abuse of power while returning to their base

AIG Gumel Insist that the police is a discipline and a professional organization that respect authorities

He urge them to maintain road traffic, be discipline and avoid intimidating other road users especially the civil populace

” While driving back home, please do not harass or intimidate other road user”

“Respect road traffic and users, avoid issues on the road while driving and I wish you safe trip back home” The AIG Prayed.

AIG Mohammed Gumel and the Commissioner of police in Zamfara Ibrahim Maikaba thanked the media for the professional coverage before, during and after the election

He appeal to the members of the pen profession to always reach out to the police to balance it’s report before going to the press.