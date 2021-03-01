Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo scored twice as Al Shabab continued their push for a seventh Saudi Professional Football League title following a 2-1 away win against Damak on Monday.

The Nigerian put Al Shabab ahead in the 12th minute after he was set up by Abdullah Al Zoari.

The visitors rallied back courtesy of Emilio Zelaya’s 20 minutes strike.

Ighalo netted the winning goal six minutes before the break.

The 31-year-old has now scored three goals and provided one assist in five league appearances for the Lions.

Advertisement

He was replaced by Hassan Mohammed Al Tambakti in stoppage time.Al Shabab top the table with 44 points from 21 games.