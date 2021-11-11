Ighalo finally arrives in Super Eagles camp ahead of Liberia clash

Odion Ighalo has finally linked up with the Super Eagles at their camp in Tangier, Morocco, ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifying match against the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Ighalo, who was recalled from his two-year international retirement,had kept many guessing when he failed to show up in camp three days after it was declared open with the arrival of Daniel Akpeyi from South Africa.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

The Al-Shabab striker, however, breezed in on Thursday to quell insinuations he is rethinking his decision to return to the national team, a development which has actually divided opinions.

“I am happy to be back, it’s been two years plus, good to see some of the guys, I have seen Ekong, the strong man at the back, looking forward to seeing the other guys,” Ighalo said on arrival in camp.