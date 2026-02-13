Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has commended the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for officially cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order that has crippled the South-East for five years. In a statement releas...

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has commended the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for officially cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order that has crippled the South-East for five years.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by his counsel, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Igboho urged Kanu to prioritise diplomatic engagement with the Federal Government as a way of resolving his ongoing legal and political challenges.

Igboho described the decision as a necessary move towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

The statement read, “Chief Sunday Adeyemo wishes to commend the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on his recent cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East zone of Nigeria.

“Chief Igboho believes that the move by Mazi Kanu to end the five-year Monday economic siege on the South-East zone is thoughtful.”

Beyond the cancellation of the civil disobedience order, Igboho urged Kanu to pursue a more strategic approach by engaging the Federal Government through formal dialogue.

“Chief Igboho urges the IPOB leader to vigorously explore dialogue and mediation with the Federal Government to break the deadlock in his ordeal”, the statement said.

He expressed optimism that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would be willing to negotiate, suggesting that a peaceful resolution is achievable if both sides engage in good faith.

“While it is the fundamental right of Mazi Kanu to pursue self-determination, Chief Igboho believes that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu is predisposed to negotiation and mutual understanding for the peace, shared prosperity, security and the deserved respect that the South-East commands”, the statement added.

The statement also took a swipe at individuals or groups allegedly benefiting from the unrest in the South-East, warning that the “desecration” of the region must end to allow economic recovery.

“Chief Igboho also urges all those who make profits from the desecration and despoliation of the South-East through violence to desist from such acts in the interest of peace and economic prosperity of the region and the nation,” the statement added.

Igboho’s intervention is being seen as a notable show of solidarity between two prominent ethnic activists, signalling a growing consensus on the need for peace and negotiation in the quest for stability in the South-East.

The pro-Biafran group declared the sit-at-home in August 2021 to protest the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria and his subsequent incarceration. During the exercise, markets, schools, banks and offices remained shut.