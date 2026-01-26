Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, to express gratitude for the monarch’s role in his recent removal from Nigeria’s wanted list. The visit took place at the Olubadan...

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, to express gratitude for the monarch’s role in his recent removal from Nigeria’s wanted list.

The visit took place at the Olubadan’s residence in Bodija, Ibadan, barely a day after reports confirmed that Igboho had been officially delisted by security authorities.

During the meeting, Igboho thanked the traditional ruler for his intervention and consistent support while he was detained outside the country.

He described the monarch’s efforts as reassuring, noting that they provided hope and encouragement during a difficult period of his life.

Responding, Oba Ladoja advised that patience, dialogue and restraint remain the best approaches to resolving conflicts. He urged all stakeholders to avoid actions capable of disrupting peace in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

The Olubadan stressed that traditional rulers serve as custodians of peace and have a responsibility to step in whenever tensions threaten social stability.

“Where there is life, there is hope. Every challenge comes with lessons, and wisdom lies in learning from them,” the monarch said.

He further advised Igboho to act responsibly going forward, urging him to use the opportunity to promote unity and peaceful engagement.

“You now have another opportunity. Use it well, promote peace, and allow dialogue to guide your actions,” Oba Ladoja added.

The monarch also offered prayers for Igboho and his family, asking for divine guidance, good health and peace of mind.

Igboho was declared wanted during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of illegal possession of arms.

On July 1, 2021, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), supported by the Nigerian Army, raided his residence in Ibadan, leading to the death of two of his aides and the arrest of 13 others.

He later fled the country and spent years in legal battles and detention abroad before his recent clearance by Nigerian authorities.