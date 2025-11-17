All is now set for the official defection of former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)....

The Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja is already buzzing, as top party leaders from across the country arrive for what is expected to be a major political event.

Thousands of Wada’s supporters are also scheduled to cross over to the ruling party.

Joining the former governor are the 2023 SDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Sam Abenemi, some members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and other key political figures who have pitched their tents with the APC.

TVC News earlier reported that Capt. Wada served as the third civilian Governor of Kogi State from January 2012 to January 27, 2016.

He won the December 2011 governorship election, succeeding Ibrahim Idris, and was later succeeded by Yahaya Bello.