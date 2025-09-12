The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has tracked 1,440 government-funded projects valued at more than ₦271 billion across Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions as part of its constituency and executive project tracking initiative, recovering billions in...

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has tracked 1,440 government-funded projects valued at more than ₦271 billion across Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions as part of its constituency and executive project tracking initiative, recovering billions in cash and assets in the process.

This was stated by the anti-graft chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, at a press briefing in Kano State on Thursday, disclosing that a total of 767 projects valued at N112 billion were tracked in the Northwest, while 673 projects valued at N158 billion were tracked in the Northeast.

Aliyu explained that the initiative yielded “tangible results,” including the recovery of ₦7.269 billion and $1.066 million in the Northwest, and an additional ₦43.335 million from the Northeast. The agency also seized 14 buildings, 25 plots of land, and three farmlands in the Northwest region.

“Our tracking exercise is not just about monitoring projects; it has also yielded significant recoveries in cash and assets. These resources are being redirected for public benefit,” he stated.

For enforcement, the ICPC investigated 171 corruption-related cases across the two regions: 117 in the Northwest and 54 in the Northeast, which led to 16 court cases and eight convictions.

The Chairman commended the media for exposing abandoned and poorly executed projects, stressing that journalists play a vital role in ensuring accountability.

Aliyu explained that the project-tracking initiative aims to ensure public funds are effectively utilised in underserved communities. He also stated the commission’s intention to expand the exercise to other regions and called for increased cooperation with civil society groups and citizens.