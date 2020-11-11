A criminal complaint has been filed against Lagos Lawyer Femi Falana, before the International Criminal Court in Hague, for allegedly instigating the violent #EndSARS protests that led to killing of innocent citizens, destruction of properties and other crimes against humanity in Nigeria.

The ICC has however acknowledged the receipt of the complaints.

According to a reply signed by the Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the ICC, Mark Dillon, the Communication has entered the Registry of the Court and will be considered accordingly with the procedure and Rome Statute of the ICC.

The complaint dated 4th November, 2020 was addressed to the Office of Madame Fatou Bensouda, The Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC).

In the complaints filed by Joseph Nwaegbu. a Senior Associate of Pathfind Attorneys on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), said the role played by Mr. Falana before, during and after what observers described as “the mother of all protests in Nigeria” is not only ignoble but criminal.

The group accused Mr. Falana of spreading fake news to further incite the youths in the country against the government which killings and destructions of properties.

The group said it has attached sensitive pieces of evidence on the allegations raised to drive home their argument that Femi Falana, ought to be prosecuted and sanctioned.

In the criminal complaint, the complainant listed policemen killed and government property destroyed as casualties of the protest which lasted for about three weeks.

The group called on the ICC Prosecutor to opens an investigation of Femi Falana, on her own accord under Article 15 (1) of the Rome Statute;

It called on the ICC Prosecutor to compels Femi Falana SAN upon conviction under the Rome Statute to pay the sum of $2,000,000,000 (Two Billion US Dollars) as punitive damages for causing death, injury and maiming of several citizens as well as wanton destruction of public and private properties through his instigation of the violent #EndSARS Protests across Nigeria from the period 3rd October, 2020 till 21st October, 2020.