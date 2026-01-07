The Matchday Five fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership ended in chaos on Wednesday, January 7, as Bayelsa Queens’ 2–1 away victory over Ibom Angels was followed by a violent pitch invasion by home supporters at the Uyo Township Stadium. The league had just resu...

The Matchday Five fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership ended in chaos on Wednesday, January 7, as Bayelsa Queens’ 2–1 away victory over Ibom Angels was followed by a violent pitch invasion by home supporters at the Uyo Township Stadium.

The league had just resumed after the Christmas and New Year break, but what should have been a routine return to action quickly descended into disorder after the final whistle.

Bayelsa Queens took the lead through Ojiyovwi before Ibom Angels responded to level the score. However, Nigeria Women’s League MVP, Janet Akekoromowei Semiehanya, popularly described as the most wanted female footballer in the league, struck the decisive goal late in the game to restore Bayelsa Queens’ advantage.

Tension escalated in the closing moments when Ibom Angels appeared to score an equaliser in the 90th minute. Although the referee initially awarded the goal, the assistant referee raised his flag, indicating that the ball had crossed the line before entering the goal area. The goal was subsequently disallowed, leaving Bayelsa Queens still ahead at 2–1. After about two additional minutes of play, the referee blew the final whistle to confirm Bayelsa Queens’ victory.

Almost immediately after full-time, the atmosphere inside the stadium turned hostile. Angry supporters of the home team invaded the pitch, protesting what they believed were questionable officiating decisions.

As Bayelsa Queens players began celebrating their hard-earned win, the invading fans reportedly attacked players and match officials. The situation worsened when some members of the home team, including players and officials, became involved in the confrontation. In response, Bayelsa Queens’ officials and substitute players rushed onto the pitch in an attempt to shield their teammates from further harm.

Despite the presence of about 15 police officers and a police van stationed at the stadium entrance, security failed to contain the violence. Instead of restoring order, the security situation deteriorated, with claims that some officers sided with the home supporters. In a particularly troubling incident, Bayelsa Queens’ head coach, Whyte Ogbonda, was reportedly pushed to the ground by a police officer.

With the environment becoming increasingly unsafe, Bayelsa Queens’ players and officials were forced to abandon the pitch and run to their vehicles in order to escape the stadium and avoid further attacks.

What began as a competitive league fixture ended as a serious security breach, raising concerns about matchday safety and crowd control in the Nigeria Women Football League as the season resumes.