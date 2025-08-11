Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has strongly condemned the public release of indecent video footage involving a passenger, Comfort Emmanson, aboard an Ibom Air flight. In a statement, Keyamo described the action as “totally unacceptable” and directed that the staff...

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has strongly condemned the public release of indecent video footage involving a passenger, Comfort Emmanson, aboard an Ibom Air flight.

In a statement, Keyamo described the action as “totally unacceptable” and directed that the staff member responsible for leaking the sensitive clip be identified and sanctioned. While acknowledging that the footage was originally recorded as evidence to prosecute the passenger’s unruly conduct, the minister criticised the circulation of portions showing indecent exposure, saying it amounted to debasing womanhood.

“Whilst we support the filming of her recalcitrant behaviour as evidence to prosecute her, what is deplorable is to release such evidence containing indecent exposure to the public to ridicule her,” Keyamo stated.

The minister disclosed that, beyond the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s indefinite flight ban on the passenger—covering both local and international travel—the police had arraigned her at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges. She was subsequently remanded in Kirikiri Prison after failing to provide adequate sureties.

He noted that the passenger’s uncooperative attitude led to a scuffle with ground personnel before she was subdued. Keyamo also directed airlines to intensify training of staff in public relations and conflict de-escalation, emphasising that incidents should be managed professionally to avoid escalation.

In addition, he announced that a joint security meeting involving relevant agencies will hold next week to improve coordination in handling similar cases in the future.

“For genuinely aggrieved passengers,” the minister advised, “there are clearly laid-down remedies to address grievances. The Consumer Protection Directorate of the NCAA has consistently advertised these remedies, and there is no point in taking the law into one’s hands, which may lead to dire consequences.”