Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed renewed support for the creation of Ibadan State, describing it as “an incoming state, the only state in Nigeria that is needed to be created by popular demand.”

Akpabio made the remarks during a visit to the private residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan on Sunday.

The visit comes months after Ladoja publicly appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of Ibadan State during his installation as the 44th Olubadan.

He succeeded the late 43rd Olubadan, who passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the age of 90. Following the presentation of his Staff of Office by Governor Seyi Makinde, the monarch urged Tinubu to actualise the creation of Ibadan State before 2027.

Accompanied by Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdulahi, Sharafadeen Ali, and other senior lawmakers, Akpabio assured that the matter would receive attention on the floor of the Senate.

“Ibadan is an incoming state. The only state in Nigeria that is needed to be created by popular demand,” he reiterated.

Commenting on Oba Ladoja’s installation, the Senate President described him as a blessing not only to Ibadanland but to the entire South-West.

He praised the people of Ibadan for making “the right choice in selecting Ladoja as their monarch,” noting his extensive experience as a politician, entrepreneur, and seasoned administrator.

“Ladoja, as a nationalist, will bring new innovation to the traditional institution in the South-West region. His reign will witness significant progress. Ibadan people will benefit greatly during his reign.

“Oba Ladoja has served the country as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as Governor of Oyo State. His wealth of experience will be brought to bear in his new role as a monarch,” Akpabio stated.

Reacting, Ladoja appreciated the Senate President and his entourage for the visit and emphasised his call for the creation of Ibadan State.

“My subjects have given me the mandate to represent their interests on all issues, including the creation of Ibadan State. I placed the request of my people before President Tinubu during my installation ceremony.

“I am repeating the same request today. My people want Ibadan State, and I urge you to use your office to ensure its actualisation.

“Another request I want to place before you is the constitutional recognition of the traditional institution. If there is a need to amend the constitution, let it be done so that the practice of removing traditional rulers by the governor will stop forthwith,” he added.