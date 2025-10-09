A bill proposing the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s south-west geopolitical zone has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Representatives. Sponsored by Abass Adigun, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency, the legislation aims to ...

A bill proposing the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s south-west geopolitical zone has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Abass Adigun, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency, the legislation aims to amend the 1999 Constitution to carve out Ibadan State from Oyo State.

The motion scaled second reading during Thursday’s plenary session.

Leading the debate, Adigun argued that while Enugu and Kaduna, former capitals of the old Western Region, have since become states, Ibadan has not. He described the bill as a “monumental step toward equitable development through federalism and realisation of the long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan.”

Adigun added that Ibadan has the population and landmass to become a state, noting that “one local government in Ibadan is bigger than three local governments in Bayelsa State.”

His claim was immediately challenged by Obuku Ofurji, representing Yenagoa/Opokuma federal constituency in Bayelsa, who dismissed it as “irrelevant” and “disrespectful” to the state. Adigun issued an apology but maintained that his statement was factual before continuing his remarks.

The bill is part of a growing number of proposals aimed at creating new states in Nigeria. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker presiding over plenary, subsequently referred the bill to the Committee on Constitutional Review for further scrutiny.

Last month, Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the creation of Ibadan State before 2027, making the request during his coronation as the 44th Olubadan.

Read Also New Olubadan Demands Creation of Ibadan State Before 2027

READ ALSO: New Olubadan Demands Creation of Ibadan State Before 2027

The National Assembly is currently working on amendments to the 1999 Constitution. In January, Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitutional Review, indicated that the amendment process would be completed by December 2025.

Creating a new state under the constitution is a complex process. Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution stipulates that a new state can only be formed if it is backed by:

“at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely — (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives. (ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area”;

“(iii) And the local government councils in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly; (b) a proposal for the creation of the State is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for the creation of the state originated”;

“(c) The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the Federation, supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly”;

“(d) The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, no new state has been created.