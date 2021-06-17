Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has condemned the recent violence in Iwo Road axis of Ibadan which led to the death of two persons.

The governor, who toured the affected area, said the government will bring perpetrators of the act to book.

Makinde described the occurrence as unfortunate, adding that his government has ordered investigations into the violent act.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the government will sanitise Iwo Road and equally review the Park Management System.

“I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the incident that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened.

“I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.,” the governor said.