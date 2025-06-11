President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he awaits his move into the All Progressives Congress.

The President who spoke at the commissioning of road projects in the Federal Capital Territory commended the minister for his leadership and commitment to duty backed by a vision that has seen unprecedented development in the Federal capital.

He added that the Minister has shown uncommon courage in putting the people first in the delivery of Infrastructure projects.

He jokinghly told the Minister whom he described as a non party memeber whose move into the All Progressives Congress he will welcome whenevere he decides to do so.

Watch and listen to him below on Youtube…