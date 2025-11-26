Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, on Tuesday told the court that she regrets his death. Ojukwu made the statement while giving evidence during her trial before the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square. She is standing trial alongside her sist...

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, on Tuesday told the court that she regrets his death.

Ojukwu made the statement while giving evidence during her trial before the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

She is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri on charges of murder, conspiracy and stealing.

During cross-examination led by the prosecution counsel, Barrister Y. A. Sule, Ojukwu was questioned about the phones and MacBook found in her possession at the time of her arrest, as well as her understanding of how mobile devices and laptops operate.

She was confronted with allegations that she took Ataga’s gadgets after his death. Ojukwu and Ataga were reportedly lodged together at a short-let apartment in Lagos, where his body was later discovered in a pool of blood.

The prosecution presented two receipts showing her transaction with a company, Phone Hub, where she reportedly swapped her iPhone. Ojukwu denied prior knowledge of the documents but admitted she visited the outlet to sell her MacBook Pro, for which she received ₦495,000 paid into her Sterling Bank account.

While the prosecution sought to tender the documents as exhibits, the defence counsel, led by Barrister Onwuka Egwu, objected, arguing that the documents were being used to ambush the defendant and were not previously disclosed to the defence, contrary to legal requirements.

However, Justice Adesanya overruled the objection and admitted the documents as relevant evidence.

When questioned by the prosecution about whether the transaction took place after Ataga’s death, Ojukwu said it occurred days after she left the apartment.

She also confirmed that her personal details were present on the phone recovered by the police and that she continued to use the phone to make calls after leaving the apartment.

When asked if the MacBook was a birthday gift and how she had the receipt, she replied: “Yes, it was a birthday gift and the person who gave it to me also gave me the receipt.”

Responding to whether she was the last person to see the deceased alive, she claimed she was not. She also denied leaving the apartment with Ataga’s gadgets.

When asked if she regretted his death, she replied, “I regret that he died.”

During further questioning by the defence, Ojukwu stated that she was a 300-level Mass Communication student before her arrest and had no expertise in information technology.

Her testimony marked the first defence witness called by her legal team, who informed the court they intend to call about four witnesses. The prosecution had earlier called over 10 witnesses.

The case, which began in 2021, has now entered its fifth year. It was adjourned to February 9, 10, 17 and 23, 2026 for continuation of trial.