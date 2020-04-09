Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has admitted he wants to continue in his position with the national team.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on Monday, disclosed that the contract extension papers with conditions will be sent to the Franco-German next week, for him to study.

Pinnick stated that the contract entailed that the coach would be paid in Naira and would have to be domiciled in the country and monitor games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Despite the conditions, Rohr insists his aim is to continue with the national team and help them qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 World Cup.

“I want to finish my work in Nigeria, I want to go to the next AFCON and World Cup, which means we must continue working together,” he told ESPN correspondent Colin Udoh in an Instagram live video monitored by our correspondent.

“I want to show my players and employers that I have the motivation to continue. I cannot speak about what we said in the meeting in February because it’s confidential,” he added.

Rohr says he is not worried about money as he is not seeking an increment in his salary but only wants the freedom to carry out his duties.

“I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses, I don’t want anything special. I only want to work as free as I could. I have to speak with my assistants because I have to pay them all from my salary. I also have to speak to them.”

Rohr insisted that staying in Nigeria wasn’t a problem, saying he had lived more in the country in the last three years.

“All I can say is that I am always in Nigeria, most of my time. It’s been three years since I’ve been in Nigeria.

“I spend time in Nigeria but, all my players are in Europe and it is only one (Ikechukwu Ezenwa) that’s in Nigeria. I hear lots of things about it on social media, TV and newspapers, about what has been said. But I cannot comment on it. I have to see my players in their clubs and meet their coaches, watch their matches and communicate with them.

“I spend more time in Nigeria than in Europe. I am waiting for them; I am waiting for the proposals.”

The 66-year-old has also revealed that in the time he has been with the country, he has turned down several job opportunities

“I got a few offers from some other countries but I refused them because I said I’m still under contract.”

Rohr’s contract is due to expire in June and negotiation has been ongoing for months.