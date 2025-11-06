Nollywood actor and candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Chioma Ifemeludike believes she's the candidate to watch in Saturdays governorship election in Anambra State....

She spoke to TVC on the governorship race.

There are 16 candidates contesting to be the governor of Anambra State in Saturday’s election.

Just two of them are women. Nollywood actor, Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress, AAC, is one of the two women seeking to replace Professor Chukwuma Soludo in the government house with security and human rights as her main focus for ndi Anambra.

The AAC candidate is from Idemili South Local Government Area in Anambra Central District and has criticized the power rotation arrangement in the state.

She had caused a stir recently with her appearance in an old picture where she is accused of sexualizing politics.

She goes to the field on Saturday hoping she could cause an upset to win the election.