The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in Thursday, 26th August, 2021, received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a press release signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, he said that the report was submitted by the chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

DIG Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe. He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on 2nd August, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.