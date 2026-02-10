The United States has cautioned Nigerians about the consequences of overstaying their visas, warning that such violations could threaten travel opportunities for other citizens seeking to visit the country for education, business, or family purposes. The warning comes amid intensified immigration en...

The United States has cautioned Nigerians about the consequences of overstaying their visas, warning that such violations could threaten travel opportunities for other citizens seeking to visit the country for education, business, or family purposes.

The warning comes amid intensified immigration enforcement and stricter travel policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria emphasized that adherence to visa rules is critical to ensuring continued access for Nigerians who follow the regulations.

“Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens,” the Mission said. “Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers and families who travel responsibly.”

The Mission further encouraged Nigerians to report instances of visa fraud via email to AbujaFPU@state.gov

or LagosFPU@state.gov