The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reaffirmed the power of prayer in overcoming adversity, citing the testimony of a member whose breast was miraculously restored after it was surgically removed due to cancer.

In a Monday viral clip on social media, Pastor Adeboye recounted the story of a church member battling cancer at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He explained that when a friend arrived at the hospital for a visit, she was shocked to discover that the patient’s breast had already been surgically removed.

However, Pastor Adeboye explained that an anointed handkerchief was placed on the affected area after the surgery, and subsequently, a new breast miraculously grew to replace the one that had been removed.

Pastor Adeboye said, “Remember the testimony of a sister who had breast cancer. I wasn’t there when it happened, but they took her to UCH.

“By the time the friend got to her, they had already cut off the breast, and then she took one of the handkerchiefs we prayed over, laid it on the breast and made a simple prayer, a new breast grew back.”

