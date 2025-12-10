Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has explained the reason behind his abstinence from employing female secretaries. In a viral clip on social media, Adeboye explained that his decision to abstain from female secretaries was not female gender d...

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has explained the reason behind his abstinence from employing female secretaries.

In a viral clip on social media, Adeboye explained that his decision to abstain from female secretaries was not female gender discrimination, as misunderstood, but a measure he took to avoid temptation.

Adeboye said, “From the moment I got to this campground, from the moment I got to a stage where at night I still have to work, I ceased to have a female secretary. Some people think it is gender discrimination. I know myself. I knew who I was before Jesus saved my soul. And I know the possibility of dangers of being left alone at night with people of the opposite sex.

“Oh, but if we were to get a secretary like the last one I had—she was a wonderful child of God, a true child of the living God. And when I got here, I knew I’ll still be in the office at 3 AM. Can you imagine after a long day’s work, everybody’s gone, we’ve seen the last visitor, and then my secretary comes in at 2:00 AM: “We are through now, sir. Is there any way I can help you? You know, a cup of tea to relax?” At two o’clock. Jonah must go.”