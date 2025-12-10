Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has explained the reason behind his abstinence from employing female secretaries.
In a viral clip on social media, Adeboye explained that his decision to abstain from female secretaries was not female gender discrimination, as misunderstood, but a measure he took to avoid temptation.
Adeboye said, “From the moment I got to this campground, from the moment I got to a stage where at night I still have to work, I ceased to have a female secretary. Some people think it is gender discrimination. I know myself. I knew who I was before Jesus saved my soul. And I know the possibility of dangers of being left alone at night with people of the opposite sex.
“Oh, but if we were to get a secretary like the last one I had—she was a wonderful child of God, a true child of the living God. And when I got here, I knew I’ll still be in the office at 3 AM. Can you imagine after a long day’s work, everybody’s gone, we’ve seen the last visitor, and then my secretary comes in at 2:00 AM: “We are through now, sir. Is there any way I can help you? You know, a cup of tea to relax?” At two o’clock. Jonah must go.”