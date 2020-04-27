The leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives has directed its members to resume plenary session on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa.

The statement says copies of the Covid-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

It however enjoins staff and legislators’ aides to work from home and that anyone needed would be called upon.

Both chambers of the National Assembly went on break on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to allow members educate their constituents on the COVID-19 pandemic.