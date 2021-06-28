The Northern caucus of the House of Representatives on Monday rose from a retreat with a resolve to support the passage of the Petroleum industry bill.

The retreat of the House of Reps Northern Caucus also advocated for the development of frontier basins across the country in order to expand the region’s revenue base.

The Northern legislators also emphasized the PIB in its present form has a good fiscal framework.

The Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, seeks a PIB that will put the nation on the path of economic recovery.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, however called on the Northern legislators to be vigilant so as not to support a restructured Nigeria that will not be favourable to the North.