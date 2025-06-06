The House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Kabir celebrations.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for their country and its leaders.

They also urged citizens to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, which is one of the highlights of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The two leaders urged individuals and groups to make personal and communal sacrifices for the sake of national development and advancement.

They stated that a time like this necessitates a renewed dedication to Allah’s worship, and that Nigeria will develop if its people work together.

The Speaker and his Deputy, therefore, want Nigerians to see the current socio-economic situation as a temporary sacrifice towards a prosperous country under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.