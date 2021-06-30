The House of Representatives has confirmed the nomination of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

His confirmation followed the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Defence and Army on the screening of Major General Faruk Yahaya.

Chairman of the Defence Committee, Bamidele Salam, said the new COAS was asked questions on civil/military relationship, submission to civil authority, among others.

He said: “The House do consider the Report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the Confirmation of Appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein.

“That Maj.-Gen. Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the committee.”

Also, the House of Representatives passed a Bill that will compel hospitals across the country to treat victims of gunshot other weapons and grievous bodily harm.

The Bill, titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, to Expand and bring the Long Title in Conformity with the actual Intendment of the Bill, Provide Stiff Punitive Measures to Checkmate Violations; and for Related Matters is sponsored by Olawale Raji.

Services, Yusuf Sununu (APC Kebbi), who presented the report on the Bill to the House, said when passed into law, it would ensure that victims of gunshots, chemical attacks and other bodily harm easily get treatment.

Even though the report recommended N100,000 as fine, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the sitting, said the fine was too small for such an offence.

He said the fine was not big enough to curb criminality.