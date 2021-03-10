The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the federal government to reopen three airports to international flights.



The affected Airports are those in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt.

The lawmakers also urged its Committee on Aviation to interface with the Minister, Hadi Sirika and agree on a timeline for the reopening of these international airports.

The motion is sponsored by House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

He lamented that since the closure of the airports in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, economic activities have been grossly affected in and around the airports.

The lawmakers said the closure has adversely affected moves by anyone to seek medical attention outside the country