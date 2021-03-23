Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday accepted the petition of the Tiv people from Benue State resident in the United States of America.

This comes thirteen days after the petition was turned down by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris on the basis that it lacked the right standing.

The rejection attracted widespread condemnations from Nigerians all over the world.

But on Tuesday, the

Speaker allowed Mark Gbillah from Benue state to re-present and lay the petition.

According to the Speaker, the House of Representatives cannot discriminate against any Nigerian wherever they may be in any part of the world.

“I believe this is the same petition that has been causing a lot of misunderstanding.

“The misunderstanding came from the issue of signature.

“Having cleared that misunderstanding, please, go ahead and lay your petition to be given proper attention”.

