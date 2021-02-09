The House of Representatives at its first plenary session in the year formally announced the death of its member, Prestige Ossy.

Prestige Ossy had been I’ll.and flown to the United states of America and later transferred to a hospital in Germany where he breathed his last.

In line with the tradition of the Parliament, the House adjourned plenary with a promise to hold a valedictory session for late Prestige Ossy at a later date.

Until his death, Prestige Ossy represented ABA North Aba South federal constituency of Abia state on the platform.of APGA.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila described Prestige Ossy as a great fighter and an erudite parliamentarian.