The 9th House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked off a two-day public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The public hearing for the North Central zone, comprising Niger, Kogi and Kwara states holds at the Government House in Lokoja and is chaired by Kaduna lawmaker, Abass Tajudeen.

Fiscal federation, Insecurity, revenue allocation review, local government autonomy, role for traditional rulers, minimum wage, pension on exclusive legislative list, autonomy for the judiciary and state legislatures and the creation of more local governments top the list of memoranda submitted to the special committee on constitution review by professional groups, civil society groups, labour and traditional rulers.

Labour unions, CSOs, politicians are converged to give inputs into the latest round of amendment to the Constitution.

