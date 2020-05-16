As the coronavirus gnaws its way across India, Mumbai has suffered the worst.

Mumbai is India’s most densely populated city, a scraggly peninsula framed by the Arabian Sea and other waterways, a metropolis of towering apartment blocks and endless slums, a city of oversize dreams and desperate poverty, all sandwiched together.

With an estimated population of 20 million, Mumbai is now responsible for 20% of India’s Coronavirus infections and nearly 25% of the deaths.

Hospitals are now overflowing with the sick and Doctors say the biggest enemy is Mumbai’s density. Police officers say they are exhausted enforcing a stay-at-home curfew

India has been under one of the world’s tightest lockdowns for the past seven weeks which has kept the spread of the virus relatively low.

With 78,000 cases reported so far, India’s testing capacity remains very low with so many experts fearing that the real number of infections maybe far higher.