The Oyo State Police Command has described as false a report which says 200 houses and 29 were burnt in an attack in the city of Ibadan.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, no such incident happened in Ibadan.

He said what happened in the areas mentioned in the report Odo-Osun/Ita bale/Aderogba areas was a case of hoodlums who were out in their usual manner of looting by setting up bonfires and looted two shops and a house on Friday.

The swift response of Police patrol teams doused tension and dislodged the hoodlums with an increase in police patrol to forestall further attacks and looting.

He added that hoodlums from Aderogba area came out again and attempted to vandalize and loot shops at Beyerunka/Ogbori Efon areas but were confronted by Police and Amotekun patrol teams who gave them a hot chase.

A cut-to-size dane gun was recovered from one of the fleeing hoodlums by the combined team while bon fires set up were put out.

Constant routine patrols has been intensified in those areas and normalcy restored while investigation is on to get them arrested and prosecuted accordingly.