Some suspected hoodlums on Saturday stormed the Olaiya junction, venue of the ENDSARS protest in Osogbo, and attacked some of the protesters.

The attack, which occured around 9am when the protesters were just gathering to commence their protest led to panic in the area as one of the protesters, identified as Oloye suffered cutlass injury on his head and face.

However, the protesters have regrouped around Technical school with a view to returning to the venue of the protest.

It would be recalled that some hoodlums had on Wednesday morning attacked the protesters while heading to Olaiya junction from Okefia, injuring about seven of them while other ran for their lives.