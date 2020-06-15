Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that it will reopen from Thursday June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections.

Guests are required to reserve a date for their visit in advance as part of a range of social distancing measures.

“Today, as our surrounding community takes steps towards recovery, I’m thrilled to announce that Hong Kong Disneyland will also reopen to the public on June 18,” Stephanie Young, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort wrote on the Disney Parks website.

Hong Kong Disneyland has been closed since January because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Disneyland will become the second Disney park to resume operations worldwide, with both Disney World and Disneyland set to follow in July.

Mr Young said: “During this initial reopening phase, the park will open with limited attendance, the park will implement social distancing requirements in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities throughout the park, and will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection in high-guest contact areas.”

The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.