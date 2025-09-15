Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, achieving a staggering 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz) at Victoria Island, Lagos....

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, achieving a staggering 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz) at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guinness World Records confirmed the feat on its official X handle on Thursday, hailing the achievement as a landmark culinary moment. Baci, sharing the news on her own account, wrote: “We have done it again,” accompanied by the hashtags #Nigeria and #HildaBaci.

https://x.com/hildabacicooks/status/1967611370557562928

The record attempt — in collaboration with food brand Gino — drew thousands of food lovers and celebrities to Victoria Island. The massive cook-a-thon not only showcased Nigerian cuisine but also highlighted Baci’s growing reputation as one of Africa’s most innovative chefs.

https://x.com/GWR/status/1967605828728549785

Baci had previously gained global recognition in 2023 for her marathon cooking record, which also made international headlines.