Highlife music legend and Octogenarian Saxophonist, Pa Christopher Ajilo, is dead.

The musicians died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa, Osun State where he died.

According to his friends and associates, top musician, Orlando Julius and Latoya Aduke based at Ijebu- Ijesha as well, Pa Ajilo was hale and hearty when they visited him on Thursday.

Pa Ajilo known for his songs, Eko Gba Gbere, Ariwo and Emi Mimo is the last of generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musician, the first guild for musicians.

He was also a producer for polygraph turned Polygram Records who produced several albums notably Chief Olisa Osadebe’s Osondu Owendi.

Pa Christopher Ajilore who hails from Ijebu-Ijesa died at the age of 91.