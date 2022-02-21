HEKAN President Inducts New Boys, Girls Brigade Patrons, Rededicate Officers

President of HEKAN, Reverend Amos G. Kiri has charged officials of the Boys and Girls brigades of the church to be dedicated to service and uphold the aims and objectives of the organization.

He gave the charge at the Chaplain/Patrons/Boys/Girls Rededication and Investiture of New Patrons at HEKAN Center, Katsina Road, Kaduna on Sunday February 20, 2022.

“Boys Brigade Patrons, having read and understood the constitution of the Boys Brigade NIgeria, do you promise at all times to uphold the objectives and aims of the organization and live by their rules and regulations?” He asked.

He also warned them that following the oath taken at the investiture, they are expected to denounce and not be members of any secret cult or society.

Reverend Kiri urged them to use their positions in advancing the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

“Having been honoured with this office, do you promise to assist the Brigade financially, morally and prayerfully in order to encourage the officers in their task of advancing Christ’s kingdom, to seek, serve and follow Christ?” He further asked.

The HEKAN President therefore, charged them to, “see that you keep what has been committed into your charge.

Those that were inducted were,

Elder Ishaku Gadzama (Chief Patron), Deborah Mande (DCC Maigero), Elder Jesse Jonah Mavah and Elder Malgwi Yusuf Haruna.

Others are, Elder Tuna Shambra Mshelia, Adati Sany, Elder Darius Gayawan, Mrs. Martha J. Elisha, Elder John B. Samuel, Elder Peter Umaru and Elder Tubase Joel Yakubu.

Earlier, the rededication of officers of the Boys and Girls brigades was done in batches, beginning with the captains.

Lieutenants and Warrant Officers were the second batch to be rededicated, while Staff Sergeants were next, with the rededication concluded with other ranks.

Reverend Kiri prayed for God to accept the officers and use them for his glory.

Highpoints of the event is a Ceremonial Parade to honour the newly Inducted Patrons.

The Boys Brigade HEKAN Fellowship is made up of Boys Brigade across the Country.