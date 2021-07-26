The trial of proscribed leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court has been a nightmare for attorneys and journalists who have come to observe the proceedings.

As attorneys, litigants, and journalists attempted to obtain admission to the federal high court in Abuja, where the trial of the outlawed leader of IPOB is taking place, they were subjected to various sorts of security checks and frisking.

Only a few journalists were permitted inside the federal high court at the main entrance, as DSS operatives said they are under strict orders to limit the number of media who will be allowed to cover the court proceedings.

The security forces who have taken over the entire court premises once again barred journalists and lawyers access to the courtroom.

Journalists have already characterized the media restrictions as yet another attempt by the federal government to stifle freedom of information and silence the press.

Nmandi Kanu was first arrested in 2015 on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony ,managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms

improper importation of goods, among others.”