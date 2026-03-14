The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised concerns over the growing risk of fire outbreaks and heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue to affect several parts of Nigeria. The agency said the warning followed recent weather forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which indicate that high temperatures and…...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised concerns over the growing risk of fire outbreaks and heat-related illnesses as extreme temperatures continue to affect several parts of Nigeria.

The agency said the warning followed recent weather forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which indicate that high temperatures and heatwave conditions may persist in the coming days.

Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, urged Nigerians to take extra precautions in handling appliances and materials that could easily ignite under intense heat.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, Umar advised households, businesses and public institutions to pay close attention to the use of electrical appliances, gas cylinders and other combustible items.

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According to her, extreme heat can increase the likelihood of accidental ignition, especially where electrical wiring is poorly maintained or flammable materials are improperly stored.

She called on residents to prioritise safety by ensuring regular checks on electrical connections and avoiding practices that could trigger fire incidents, such as bush burning and unsafe handling of inflammable substances.

The NEMA boss also stressed the importance of community vigilance, urging citizens to promptly report any fire outbreak to emergency response agencies to prevent the situation from escalating.

Beyond fire risks, Umar warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to dehydration and other heat-related health complications.

She advised Nigerians to stay adequately hydrated, limit exposure to direct sunlight and take extra care of vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Umar further encouraged the public to remain attentive to weather updates and safety advisories issued by NiMet and other relevant authorities.

She reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to strengthening public awareness and disaster risk reduction efforts aimed at protecting lives, property and the environment amid the ongoing heatwave conditions.