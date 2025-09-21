The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has firmly warned the Local Government, State Government and Federal Government officials against diverting of medical supplies intended for Nigerians across all 36 states, stressing the dire consequences awaiting anyone found gui...

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has firmly warned the Local Government, State Government and Federal Government officials against diverting of medical supplies intended for Nigerians across all 36 states, stressing the dire consequences awaiting anyone found guilty.

A statement made available to TVC on Sunday revealed that President Bola Tinubu has given approval to embark on “an unprecedented mass medical supply distribution programme to equip newly renovated primary health facilities across all local government areas of the country in a bid to serve vulnerable citizens nationwide”.

The minister disclosed that the commodity list is for 774 health facilities, equating to one health facility per LGA.

Pate announced that an additional $3 million worth of new equipment is being procured this year to serve at least 200 additional newly renovated health facilities.

Also, $12 million worth of Sexual and Reproductive Health, including family planning commodities are procured.