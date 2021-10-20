Breaking News

#HappeningNow: Army education summit underway in Sokoto

Army education summit underway in Sokoto

Religious extremism due to poor or inadequate religious knowledge by most adherent of the two major religions in Nigeria have been blamed for most of the problem facing the country including the deteriorating security challenges.

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar pointed this out during his opening remark at the second edition of the Nigeria Army education summit ongoing in Sokoto.

He claimed that the majority of preachers and adherents of Nigeria’s two major religions lack basic and real knowledge of the religions they profess and preach, leading to misinformation, poor understanding among followers, and the rise of an army of extremists, the majority of whom are to blame for the country’s security challenges.

The Sultan called on the military to adopt functional education and military might in tackling the security challenges.

Not only education, he added, but functional education, which would shift the focus away from paper qualifications and toward imparting actual information that will equip students with the essential abilities to operate effectively in society.

He also advised organisers of the summit to ensure the implementation of outcome of the summit while also calling for more attention to be paid on research and development that will provide solutions to the doubting challenges facing the country.

During his remark, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal called on the military to focus not only on making the society safe, but also the safety of schools across the country.

A student of Command secondary School Gusau, Faiza Mohammed Birnin Magaji was singled out for recognition for role in advocating for safe schools and the need to end insecurity to a number of students chased out of schools to return and face their studies.

Nigeria Army Education Summit holding in Sokoto Nigeria Army Education Summit holding in SokotoNigeria Army Education Summit holding in Sokoto Nigeria Army Education Summit holding in Sokoto

Nigeria Army Education Summit holding in Sokoto  Nigeria Army Education Summit holding in SokotoNigeria Army Education Summit holding in Sokoto

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NERC denies increase in electricity tariff

TVCN
Jan 6, 2020

The Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, James Momoh, said there is no increment…

paul-kagame-tvcnews

Rwanda’s ruling party picks Kagame as presidential candidate

TVCN
Jun 18, 2017

Rwanda's ruling party has chosen longtime President Paul Kagame as its candidate for the August election.…

GE wins $2.2bn narrow gauge rail concession

TVCN
May 27, 2017

Nigerian Government says General Electric, a global conglomerate, has emerged the bidder for narrow…

Aisha Buhari organises prayer for Nigeria

TVCN
Nov 12, 2019

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has convened a special prayer session for the country at the banquet…

TVC News Special Reports

FG is undergoing comprehensive re-organisation of security architecture in Nigeria – VP, Osinbajo

27 Apr 2021 10.50 am

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed…

Continue reading
Call off your strike now, Sultan appeals to striking doctors

Call off your strike now, Sultan appeals to striking doctors

24 Sep 2021 2.39 pm

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Northern Governors hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

Northern Governors Forum hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

27 Sep 2021 1.11 pm

Northern Governors and traditional leaders…

Continue reading