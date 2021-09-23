Breaking News

Happening now: Kaduna investment summit 6.0

Kaduna Investment Summit is an annual economic conference organized by the Governor Nasir El-rufai led government to showcase Kaduna states’ Investment potential to local and International business community as a major Investment destination in Africa.

The theme for this years’ conference is ‘Towards a Sustainable Knowledge Based Economy’
 
In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, officials of Kaduna state government, traditional leader, business men among others.
 
The vice president will also Commission some projects completed by the Kaduna state government.

