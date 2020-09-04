The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat and members of the state executive council have toured facilities put in place by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in preparation for international flights resumption.

The tour of facilities was to ensure that the measures put in place by the federal ministry of aviation and the Lagos state government can guarantee the safety and well-being of citizens in the light of International flight resumption.

It would be recalled that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his last update on #COVID19 hinted that Official of Lagos state government will be visiting the International Airport to gauge the level of preparedness and other ancillary matters.