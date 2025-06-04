Pilgrims from Ogun State have set out to Mina, where they would stay under the tents in commencement of the major spiritual exercise.

The pilgrims, dressed in the white two-piece garment would be camped at the Mina valley which is about 10.3 km outside the city of Mecca.

Speaking ahead of the movement of the pilgrims, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo said “the pilgrims will spend the major part of the day (Wednesday 4th June, 2025) at Mina before proceeding to Arafat where they will be on Thursday 5th June, 2025.”

He said all pilgrims are expected to be at Arafat, as the Hajj exercise cannot be completed without the visit to the Mount Arafat.

The Executive Secretary also admonished the pilgrims to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the process.

He confirmed that after the Khutbar (Sermon) of the Imam at Arafat and prayers, pilgrims would be moved to Muzadalifah where they are expected to spend the night in the open and pick pebbles, before returning to Mina the following morning.

Other activities the pilgrims are expected to perform on Friday 5th June, 2025 include, the slaughtering of the sacrificial lamb, the ‘stoning of the devil’ and the cutting of hair before changing their cloths from the State of Ihram which they have been for days.

Speaking about the arrangement, one of the pilgrims, Abdulraheem Shuaib commended the Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare board for the proper coordination and good arrangement with the NAHCON and the Saudi Arabia authorities.

He said, “sincerely, I want to commend the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for the arrangement puts in place to ensure adequate welfare of pilgrims during the major Hajj rites.”

‘I know they cannot do this alone and that is why I am also grateful to the Nigerian government through NAHCON and the Saudi Arabia Government.”