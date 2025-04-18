Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has appointed the National Chairman of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle, Repairer, and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Adebayo Apelogun and thirteen others as welfare board ad-hoc committee members, to facilitate this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Adebayo Apelogun is the Amirul Hajj, while Ishaq Olorungbebe will serve as the chairman.

Members of the committee are Lawal Iskeel, Shile Rufai, Sabeeq Aladi-Ibrahim, Wasiu Raheem, Abdul-Lateef Afolabi, Ogunfowora Kamoru, Hassan Tijani, Hussein Mustapha and Uthman Akewukanwo

Others are; Alatise Fausat, Egunjobi Kafilat and Jinadu Zainab.

The board urged them to discharge their duties diligently with high level of commitment, so as to ensure comfort and safety of pilgrims from Ogun State.