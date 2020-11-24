Some gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly invaded Maiginginya village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed two persons.

According to sources at least two villagers suffered gunshot wounds during the attack that took place around 3am.

The bandits, it was gathered, rode on motorcycles and shot indiscriminately while in the village.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan, who identified those killed as Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature, also gave the names of those who sustained injuries as Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan.

The commissioner also disclosed that troops of the Operation Thunder Strike on Monday repelled bandits’ attacks along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The statement partly read, “The Kaduna State Government has been informed that troops of the Operation Thunder Strike late Monday night successfully repelled armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The armed bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike, when troops engaged and repelled them with superior firepower.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action.

“When troops cleared the road for traffic, it was discovered that a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location.

“Also, two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers, who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

“Similarly, the government was briefed that security agencies foiled a bandit attack in the early hours of today along Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa local government.

“The Government will continue to keep citizens informed on the security situation in the state.”