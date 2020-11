The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC ) in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwor who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence on Saturday has been killed.

The gunmen stormed the chairman’s residence at 11pm at Bukan Sidi, in Lafia metropolis shooting sporadically into the air.

The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe who was brief, confirmed this to TVC News via a telephone conversation.

Details are still sketchy where the remains of the APC chairman is at the moment.