Eight persons were killed and unspecified number of persons were abducted in three communities in Bukuyyum Local government area of Zamfara state.Among the kidnap victims is a District Head of Adabka District Alhaji Nafiu Shehu and a newly wedded bride

The communities affected are Dangurunfa, Masamar Mudi and Mallamawa

The gunmen stormed the area Saturday afternoon and abducted the traditional ruler in his palace

TVC NEWS also Gathered that the abduction is coming a week after mobile police unit deployed to keep peace in the area was withdrawn.

Police in Zamfara had Saturday evening assured residents of Tsafe local government and commuters that it has intensified ground and air surveillance to avert attack in the area.

A press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed appealled to citizens to disregard rumour of bandits surrounding Tsafe local government

The statement added that security operatives has been deployed along Gusau – Yankara axis especially along black spots

” The Zamfara State Police Command under is assuring the people of the State especially Tsafe LGA where report of threat by bandits to attack the town emerged that the Command in Collaboration with other security agencies especially the Military has emplaced adequate security in Tsafe and its environ to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens” Shehu Mohammed said.

“Joint ground and air surveillance patrols have been intensified along the Gusau – Tsafe – Yankara Road with a view to averting any attack on the communities”.

The Command further appeal to members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities and also support security operatives with credible information about the activities of criminal elements for prompt action.